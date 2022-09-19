Karachi: MQM-P demands special courts to curb rising street crimes

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has expressed concerns over an alarming rise in street crimes in Karachi and demanded special courts to hold speedy trial of street criminals.

The MQM-P delegation, comprising Deputy Convener Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Kamran Tessori and others met with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to discuss law and order situation in the provincial capital.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab and Saeed Ghani were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the MQM-P leadership called for setting up model courts to try street criminals on terrorism charges. The MQM delegation also called for a comprehensive and effective strategy to eliminate street crimes in Karachi.

The delegation also demanded CM Murad to restore the election committee.

’12 more killed in street crimes’

Citizens of Karachi remain at the mercy of criminals and more than 70 people were killed in street crimes during the first eight months of the current year so far.

According to a report issued by Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), Karachi witnessed an increase in the number of street crime incidents during the past nine months – from January 2022 to mid-September 2022.

A total of 71 people have been killed and almost 300 people sustained injuries during street crime in the city in the past eight months of this year. Almost 12 citizens lost their lives over resistance to their mugging bids in different parts of the city in the ongoing month.

The CPLC has recorded a significant increase in incidents of mobile phones and motorcycles snatching, and vehicles theft compared to the corresponding period last year.

As many as 58,000 incidents of street crime were reported across the city during the first eight months of the ongoing year.

Moreover, the CPLC data also shows that over 8,100 citizens were deprived of their valuables at gunpoint from January 2022 to August 2022.

