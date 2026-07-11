Karachi: Music academy attacked, women harassed in Nazimabad; Police allegedly pressuring owner for settlement

KARACHI: An unidentified group of individuals attacked a music academy and harassed women during a birthday party and musical event in Nazimabad No. 3 a day ago. Although the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on a complaint filed by the academy’s owner, Shakir, the complainant now claims that police are pressuring him to settle the matter with the attackers, ARY News reported.

According to details, the music academy—which teaches music and Qawwali—is situated near the famous Gol Market in Nazimabad No. 3. A day ago, a birthday party was being celebrated at the venue with a singer performing. During the ceremony, unidentified individuals raided the academy. As the women present tried to leave, the attackers harassed them. One woman was forced to hide in a nearby hotel for safety; she was later rescued by the police and transferred to the police station.

The attackers also harassed the women by levelling various allegations against them.

Speaking to ARY News, the academy owner explained that several intoxicated individuals attacked the premises during the live performance. He added that a young woman leaving the institute was severely harassed, and a video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The owner noted that the attack occurred while a musical function was in full swing, attended by numerous families.

He alleged that the police are now forcing them to reach a settlement with the culprits. He demanded immediate legal action against the perpetrators. Meanwhile, sources claim that the attackers include individuals associated with a local political party.

Despite the gravity of the incident, the police have yet to arrest or take action against the attackers and harassers. This inaction raises serious questions about the role of the local police, prompting calls for senior police officials to take immediate notice, ensure justice for the victims, and hold the attackers accountable.