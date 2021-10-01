Karachi’s Nazimabad recorded most rain as downpour continued overnight

KARACHI: As the weather development suggests storm Gulab is nearing Sindh-Makran coast and evolving into more depressing cyclone, the rains in Karachi caused due to it continued overnight on Friday of which the Met office released figures, ARY News reported.

Nazimabad of the district central received 24.4 millimeter rain that made it the largest recipient, followed with North Karachi area whose rain reception stood at 12.6 mm.

Pakistan Airforce Base Faisal was recorded to have measured 20mm rain overnight while the adjacent Old Airport Area was one to receive 10.2 mm.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department released these figures today as it does post rain activity.

It further said areas of Sadi Town, University Road received 9 mm and 9.1 mm rain respectively.

Tropical cyclone moves towards Makran: PMD

Earlier today, the PMD in its fresh alert issued has said that the depression over the Arabian Sea is moving towards Makaran coastal belt and has further intensified.

The depression over the northeast Arabian Sea has moved towards costal belt of Balochistan’s Makran and now lies at latitude 23.0N and longitude 67.8E, at a distance of about 160km east-southeast of Karachi, the MET office said.

The system is likely to strengthen further into a Cyclonic Storm during next six hours.

Widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, accompanied with squally winds are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Tando Muhammad Khan (TMK), Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur & Ghotki districts until 2nd Oct (Saturday), said PMD.fb

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!