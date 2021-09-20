Karachi: Man arrested for torturing, locking sister in room for over two years

A man has been arrested for allegedly keeping his 36-year-old sister locked in a room for the past two-and-a-half years in Karachi.

The case was reported from the Ranchore Line area.

According to a report, the female neighbours entered her house and then her room, the victim, Shaheen, was lying naked in the room that was nothing short of a garbage heap.

Thin and fragile, the 36-year-old looked nothing like her former self, and couldn’t even reply to her neighbours’ several queries, apparently out of fear of her brother Iqbal, who police say might have raped her multiple times.

She was rushed to a hospital for treatment. The staff gave her juice to regain energy but was still unresponsive to the questions.

The witnesses said that the suspect did not use to interact or speak with them.

Police said that their parents have passed away and the siblings used to live in the house. Further investigation will take place after asking for remand from the court.

Earlier, a woman had accused her husband of keeping her chained in Landhi area.

SP Landhi Shahnawaz Chachar, speaking about the incident, said she was found from a house. He further mentioned that her head was shaved bald and was tortured as well.