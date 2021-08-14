Order for new Karachi buses placed: CM Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday that Sindh Transport Department had placed an order for procurement of new buses for Karachi, ARY News reported.

He said this while talking to the media after laying a floral wreath on the tomb of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah this morning.

“Sindh government had allocated Rs8 billion for procurement of buses for different BRT routes. The BRT Orange Line project is almost complete and it would be launched along with the Green Line project,” he told media.

Murad said that the order of procurement of buses for the Orange Line had already been placed and delivery would be received shortly.

Read More: GREEN LINE BUSES TO REACH KARACHI SOON, SAYS SINDH GOVERNOR

Speaking about ongoing work on KCR project, chief minister Sindh said, “We have removed the encroachments along the track of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project and are going to construct its other infrastructure such as flyovers and underpasses on the railway crossings”.

SOT-04

Karachi (August, 14th, 2021): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah talking to media just after offering dua and laying floral wreath on the mazar of father of nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah this morning. pic.twitter.com/oXiUKPHOfC — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) August 14, 2021

While talking about Covid-19 pandemic, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindh government and the Federal government were working together under the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to combat the pandemic in the province.