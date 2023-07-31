Karachi: New route of electric bus service announced

KARACHI: Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Memon has announced that a new route of electric bus service is being launched in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sharjeel Memon said in a Twitter message that a new route of electric bus service will be started today which will be 18-kilometre-long.

He detailed that the electric buses will run from Malir Cantt’s Check Post 5 to M A Jinnah Road en route Safoora Chowrangi, Kamran Chowrangi, Millennium Shopping Mall, Dalmia, Aga Khan Hospital and Numaish.

Good News #Karachi : New Route called EV-3

Total length 18km

Starting from

Checkpost 5

Safora chorangi

Mosamiyat

Kamran chowrangi

Perfume chowk

Milinium mall

Dalmia

Aga khan hospital

Liaqat national

MA jinnah

and

Numaish

Starting today at 1300hrs pic.twitter.com/bZTbUFK3xe — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) July 31, 2023

In April, the Sindh government had launched the second route of the electric bus service in Karachi under its Peoples Bus Service programme.

The new route No 2 of the EV bus service will start from Baharia Town and end at Malir Halt via M9 Toll Plaza, Baqai University, Jinnah Avenue, Malir Cantt, Tank Chowk, Model Colony. Initially, 13 electric buses were dedicated to the new route.

It is pertinent to mention here that, this year in January the government launched the first route of electric bus service. The buses on Route 1 run between Karachi Airport and Seaview.

The first route of the electric bus service starts from Tank Chowk near Jinnah Avenue to pass through Airport, Sharea Faisal, FTC, Korangi Road, Khayaban-i Ittehad to reach Clock Tower at Seaview.