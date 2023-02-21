Sindh govt to purchase more electric buses for Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh chief secretary Sohail Rajput on Tuesday said that 15 to 20 more electric buses will be purchased for Karachi.

Sohail Rajput was talking to a delegation of the Asian Development Bank which called on him at his office. The meeting agreed to solve the problems of the BRT Red Line project and complete it on time.

Sindh’s chief secretary said that the People’s Bus project has been successful in Karachi, the Pink Bus has also received global recognition and now the Sindh government has decided to purchase 15 to 20 more electric buses for the port city.

The Asian Development Bank delegation said that there is a problem with the transfer of land for the construction of a biogas plant in Malir, on which Sohail Rajput assured the delegation of providing all possible support in completing the project.

Read more: Pakistan’s first electric bus service hit Karachi roads

The chief secretary was informed about the installations of several departments including K-Electric and KWS&B on the project. Sohail Rajput assured the Asian Development Bank delegation of the transfer of all utility installations from the land of the project.

The delegation said that the Asian Development Bank will continue to provide all possible support to the Sindh government and the transport department.

Comments