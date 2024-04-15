Karachi: New routes of pink bus service from April 19

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon announced two new routes of Pink People’s Bus Service in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The Pink Bus Service is currently operating on R1 from Model Colony Malir to Tower via Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Sharjeel Memon chaired the meeting to review arrangements for the launch of new transport projects in Karachi and Mirpurkhas.

The meeting decided to launch two new routes of Pink Bus Service in Karachi on April 19.

Another R10 for Peoples Pink Bus Service (for women only) will start from Numaish Chowrangi via M.A Jinnah Road, Zaibunissa Street, Metropol, Do Talwar, Teen Talwar, Mazar e Abdullah Shah Ghazi, Dolman Mall and end at Sea view clock tower.

Furthermore, the meeting also decided to launch the People’s Bus Service in Mirpurkhas on 20 April.

Memon said a cashless automated fare collection smart card service will also be launched on April 25 to provide relief to commuters.

Earlier on March 18, the minister announced new routes of the Pink Bus Service and the launch of the People’s Bus Service in Mirpurkhas after Eidul Fitr.

On Feb 1, the Sindh government launched the country’s ‘first-ever’ Pink Peoples Bus Service in Karachi exclusively for women.