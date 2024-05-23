Karachi: New schedule for inter exams announced

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK) Thursday released a new schedule for the intermediate exams, ARY News reported.

As per the schedule, inter-exams will start from June 1 and last until July 1.

Overall 290,000 students will appear in the inter-exams, adding that science group papers will be held in the morning while general group students will appear for the exams in evening.

All exams of science group will start at 9 am till 12pm, while the timing of general group exams are 2pm to 5pm, the notification read.

The new schedule comes a day after the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK) Chairman Prof Nasim Ahmed Memon had said that the exams will start from June 1.

In a statement, he said that the intermediate exams will take place from June 1 as it is not possible to hold them from May 28.

The BIEK chairman said that it was not possible to hold matric and intermediate exams in the same centres at the same time.

Memon said that the board has sought permission from the education minister to extend the exams for four days. He said that the inter exams were to be held in the centres in morning while matric exams were scheduled for the evening.

Earlier, the Sindh government postponed the intermediate exams across the province for five days in the wake of ongoing heatwave.