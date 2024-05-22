Inter exams to be held from This date in Karachi

KARACHI: Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK) Chairman Prof Nasim Ahmed Memon on Wednesday said that the exams will start from June 1.

In a statement, he said that the intermediate exams will take place from June 1 as it is not possible to hold them from May 28.

The BIEK chairman said that it was not possible to hold matric and intermediate exams in the same centres at the same time.

Memon said that the board has sought permission from the education minister to extend the exams for four days. He said that the inter exams were to be held in the centres in morning while matric exams were scheduled for the evening.

Earlier, the Sindh government postponed the intermediate exams across the province for five days in the wake of ongoing heatwave.

The postponement was approved by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, as recommended by provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani.

Heatwave alert

The citizens of Karachi have been left sweltering due to the current heat spell that has gripped the metropolis for the past few weeks and a significant rise in temperatures is expected during the next 10 days.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that the country may experience three heatwaves in various cities during the next 25 days.

The presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will result in heatwave conditions in most parts of the country, especially Punjab and Sindh from May 21 and a severe heatwave from May 23 to 27, the advisory warned.

Daytime temperatures are “likely to remain 4 to 6 degrees centigrade above normal” in Sindh and Punjab from May 21 to 23 and six to 8°C from May 23 to 27.