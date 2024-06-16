Are Punjab citizens satisfied with Maryam Nawaz’s govt? Survey reveals

LAHORE: A majority of Punjab’s population has expressed satisfaction over the performance of the provincial government led by Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz, a survey revealed on Sunday.

The Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR) conducted a quantitative survey in Punjab targeting the adult population (age 18 and above) of Punjab to gather public opinion on the 100-day performance of CM Maryam Nawaz, who created history by becoming the first female to be elected as Chief Minister of Punjab.

According to the survey, an over-all majority of 55 per cent of the respondents expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Punjab government, in the Urban/Rural split.

It has been observed the dis-satisfaction level is higher in Rural Areas 42pc compared to Urban Areas with 28pc.

Out of 35pc who were not satisfied at-all with the last 3-month performance of CM, 51pc of respondents believe that the government will never be able to improve the situation, regardless of the time given.

Meanwhile, 19pc of respondents are willing to give the government as much time as needed to improve the situation.

The survey report also revealed that 60pc of respondents believe Maryam Nawaz’s popularity has increased over the last three months.

It added 53pc of the respondents credited the government’s efforts for the decrease in commodity prices, while 42pc considered the reduction in bread [Roti] prices as the most popular action taken by the Mariam Nawaz government.

Following this project are the Solar Panel Program (11pc) and the200 Clinic on Wheels initiative (11pc), it added.

The survey concluded that Maryam Nawaz’s leadership in Punjab is highly regarded, with strong public approval of her performance and initiatives. While there is significant support for her efforts in reducing Commodity prices and specific projects like the Bread price reduction, as compared to other initiatives.