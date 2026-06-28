KARACHI: Funeral prayers for Pakistan Rangers Sindh soldiers martyred while foiling a terrorist attack were offered in Karachi on Sunday.

The Rangers personnel were killed after thwarting a cowardly attack by the banned TTP splinter group Jamaat-ul-Ahraar, described by officials as an Indian proxy.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Sindh Governor Nihal Hashmi, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, DG Rangers, the martyrs’ families and senior civil and military officials attended the prayers in large numbers.

Participants paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs and expressed condolences to their families.

Interior Minister Naqvi said the attack was extremely tragic and those responsible would be held accountable. “Security forces will hunt down terrorist elements wherever they are and bring them to justice,” he said.

Governor Hashmi condemned terrorism in the strongest terms. “We will continue the struggle to eradicate terrorism from the country. We will not tolerate Indian-sponsored terrorism and will eliminate it root and branch,” he said.

Chief Minister Shah said the Rangers soldiers embraced martyrdom while foiling the terrorists’ nefarious designs. “We salute them. We stand with the security forces for the complete elimination of terrorism,” he said.

After the funeral prayers, the bodies were dispatched to the martyrs’ hometowns for burial with full military honours.

Later, Minister Naqvi and Governor Hashmi visited the site of the attack. Officials said security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism completely.

Also Read: Three soldiers martyred, 3 terrorists killed as security forces foil attack on Karachi Rangers camp: ISPR