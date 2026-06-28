KARACHI: Three soldiers were martyred and four others sustained injuries after terrorists attacked Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) camp in Karachi on June 27, ARY News reported, citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a statement, the military’s media wing said the attackers targeted the Rangers camp and attempted to breach the security perimeter after detonating an explosive device at the main entrance.

Security personnel responded swiftly, preventing the attackers from entering the facility and foiling the assault, the statement said.

During the ensuing exchange of fire, three militants were killed while another was arrested in an injured condition. According to the ISPR, the arrested suspect is an Afghan national.

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The military said three Rangers personnel embraced martyrdom during the operation, while four others sustained injuries. The ISPR identified the attackers as members of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, which it described as an Indian proxy group.

It added that Pakistan would take action against those responsible for the attack and vowed to bring all those involved to justice.

Separately, the Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir has expressed condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers, saying their sacrifices further strengthen the nation’s resolve to defend the country’s security.