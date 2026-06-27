Karachi rocked by explosion, firing at University Road

KARACHI: Intense firing and a loud blast were reported near Mosamiyat Chowrangi on University Road on Saturday night, ARY News reported.

A heavy contingent of police has been dispatched to the scene, as the explosions were heard far and wide across the area.

Police officials stated that the firing has now halted, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

On the other hand, Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah taking the notice of the University road firing and blasts, has contacted Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Azad Khan and sought a detailed report from regarding the University Road incident.

The police and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) have surrounded the area.

This is developing story, more to follow