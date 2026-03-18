SBCA activates rain emergency in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has declared a “Rain Emergency” across the province, with a special focus on Karachi, ahead of the approaching monsoon rains, ARY News reported.

According to SBCA officials, the authority has placed itself on high alert and formed four dedicated emergency teams to remain vigilant for four hours at a time. These teams will respond immediately to any incidents during heavy rainfall, including building collapses, debris hazards, or other emergencies in Karachi and other urban areas.

SBCA has previously classified hundreds of buildings in Karachi as extremely dangerous, and the teams will conduct continuous monitoring to prevent loss of life during the monsoon season.

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A central Rain Emergency Cell has been activated at the SBCA’s Suk Centre, operating in four shifts, with staff, necessary machinery, technical experts, and labor ready for immediate deployment in case of accidents.

Residents living in hazardous buildings in Karachi have been advised to exercise caution during the rains and immediately report emergencies to the SBCA helpline numbers.

The DG of SBCA has directed all district directors to remain present in their areas to personally supervise field teams and ensure timely response to any rain-related incidents.

Officials emphasized that the proactive measures aim to minimize casualties and property damage as the monsoon season begins in Karachi and across Sindh.