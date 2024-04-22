Karachi: One dead, five others injured after portion of apartment collapses

KARACHI: One individual lost his life while four others sustained injuries when a portion of an apartment, located in the North Nazimabad Block ‘K’ area, collapsed on them, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to rescue officials, a section of the third-floor apartment collapsed onto individuals on the road below.

The rescue officials rushed the injured individuals to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA) declared the building unsafe for its residents and directed them to evacuate at the earliest.

Later, most of the residents evacuated the building meanwhile, some of the apartment owners reportedly still living there.

In March 2024, all five of the people, who were left stranded after the structure of a residential building near Ranchor Lines collapsed, were rescued.

The rescue sources said that five people were stranded after a part of the building collapsed. It added all the people have been taken out safely after completion of the rescue operation.

Earlier in the day, some part of the residential building collapsed and fortunately, no causality was reported.