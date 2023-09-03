29.9 C
Karachi: Online rider sets his motorbike on fire outside KPC

Salman Lodhi
By Salman Lodhi
Salman Lodhi

KARACHI: An enraged citizen set his motorcycle on fire outside the Karachi Press Club set over police’s behaviour, ARY News reported. 

The citizen is said to be an online bike rider.

According to details, Karachi’s citizen set fire to his motorcycle while protesting against the Frere police.

The citizen, in his statement, accused the police of torturing him on the spot by declaring him ‘drunk’. The protesting man alleged that police cops snatched his money, bike papers and mobile phone.

Meanwhile, police officials said the citizen had a quarrel with someone near Cantt Station shortly before, calling the police helpline۔

The police said they are investigating the matter.

