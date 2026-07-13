KARACHI: Commuters travelling along University Road have received a major boost as several key road sections have been completed and reopened to traffic, ARY News reported on Monday.

Authorities have opened the newly constructed carriageways between Hassan Square and Jail Road in both directions, allowing motorists to travel without interruption.

The road linking Jail Road with Mazar-e-Quaid has also been reopened, further improving connectivity along the corridor.

Officials said the completion of these strategic road sections is expected to ease congestion on alternative routes and improve traffic flow across the area.

The stretch from Safari Park to NIPA had already been completed and opened to motorists, while construction work on the remaining section from Safora to Mazar-e-Quaid is continuing.

Read more: FWO takes over University Road project in Karachi, work begins

Earlier in April, work on the long-delayed University Road corridor officially resumed, as Mayor Murtaza Wahab confirmed that the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has restarted construction activities.

The development came during a visit by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who toured key Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) sections along with the Mayor of Karachi. Officials from FWO and other authorities briefed the chief minister on the progress and future timeline of the project.

According to the briefing, FWO took charge of construction from Islamia College to the Meteorological Department stretch, with work now actively underway. Authorities expressed confidence that a visible improvement will be seen soon as construction gains pace.