Husband shot, stabbed to death by wife in Orangi, Karachi

KARACHI: A man was shot and stabbed to death by his wife over a domestic dispute in Orangi Town, Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Noor ul Amaima, was arrested after the incident. She was produced before a local court, which sent her on a two-day physical remand for interrogation.

Police officials said the couple had been facing marital issues, and the wife had recently filed for Khula (divorce) in a family court before moving back to her parents’ home.

Late Thursday night, the husband allegedly scaled the wall of his in-laws’ house and opened fire on Noor ul Amaima. In retaliation, she returned fire, injuring her husband, and also attacked him with a knife, resulting in his death.

Investigators said a pistol and knife used in the incident have been recovered, and further inquiry is underway to determine the real facts of the incident.

A case has been registered at the Iqbal Market Police Station, while the court has sought a progress report on the next hearing.

Earlier, the police arrested two suspects on Tuesday for allegedly murdering their 22-year-old cousin over a personal dispute in Karachi.

According to officials, the body of the victim, Tehzeer — a resident of Federal B Area — was found dumped in the bushes near the Super Highway.

After the investigation, police took the victim’s two cousins into custody. The arrested suspects, Arshad and Basharat, confessed to their involvement.

Investigations revealed that a week ago, a heated argument had occurred between Tehzeer and another cousin, Waseem.

The suspects lured Tehzeer out under the pretense of an outing. While returning from Sea View, he was shot and killed in the car near Liaquatabad Bridge. Waseem allegedly fired the fatal shot while Tehzeer was seated in the back seat.