31.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 19, 2023
- Advertisement -

Karachi: Over 50 drunk people attack policemen in Azizabad

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Two cops were injured as over fifty drunk people attacked them in the limits of Karachi’s Azizabad Khatun colony police station. 

According to details, a large number of people, who were drunk attacked the cops in the wee hours of Monday night when they were patrolling in Karachi’s area of Azizabad.

The injured cops of Shaheen Force named Pervez Khan and Muhammad Hammad have been shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

Read more: Peshawar police station attacked with grenades, 3 cops injured

The cops who were stationed at the Azizabad police station, were stopped by the drunk people near Naimat Colony when they were patrolling on motorbike. Later, they were subjected to torture, the police officials said.

Police officials further said over 50 people attacked the cops from which five have been arrested, while raids are underway for the arrest of the remaining.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.