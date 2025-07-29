KMC launches crackdown on illegal parking fee collectors

web analytics
KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) began its operations against individuals illegally collecting parking fees as two persons were arrested, allegedly involved in charging the citizens unlawfully, ARY News reported

In a recent raid in Clifton, authorities arrested two suspects, recovering parking receipts and cash from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused at Boat Basin police station. Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab praised the enforcement team for their efforts anddirected further stringent actions against those involved in unauthorised fee collection to ensure compliance with the policy.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government on July 25 notified the end of the charged parking in 25 towns of Karachi. The provincial government had formally abolished parking fees in all 25 town municipal jurisdictions of the city.

A notification issued by the Local Government Department had placed a complete ban on charging parking fees on public roads throughout Karachi.

According to the notification, parking fees will now only be applicable at designated plazas, private plots, or in specific areas managed by relevant municipal councils in Karachi. All town municipal corporations have been directed to enforce the order immediately.

