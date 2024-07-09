web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
- Advertisement -

Karachi: Part of building collapses due to rain

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: A portion of a dilapidated building collapsed in the Burns Road area after strong winds and rainfall in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The building has been already declared dangerous by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) as it had visible cracks and was in a dilapidated state.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. Director General SBCA said that no family on individual was residing in the building and that the SBCA had already served notice on the building before the rains.

He said that the SBCA is working on a strategy to demolish the building, adding that the district administration has also been informed.

The SBCA director general said that it has been monitoring 115 highly dangerous buildings in the South District, and a rain emergency has been imposed in the city.

Read More: One killed, another injured as intermittent rain lashes Karachi

Earlier, a person lost his life and another one sustained injury following a first spell of monsoon rain that hit parts of Karachi on Tuesday.

The city’s different areas, including Scheme 33, Safoora Goth, Pehlwan Goth, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Quaidabad, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Shahrah-e-Faisal Saddar, II Chundrigar Road and Tariq Road, received heavy rain.

In Surjani Town, Sector 7A, a signboard and a wall collapsed near the Tanki Stop, resulting in the death of one person and injuring another. Rescue sources confirmed the incident.

In another incident, a signboard collapsed in Gulshan-e-Muamar due to strong winds. The area also experienced heavy rain, with water accumulating in the streets.

The strong winds and rain also caused power outages in several areas, leaving residents without electricity.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.