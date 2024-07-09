Karachi: Part of building collapses due to rain

KARACHI: A portion of a dilapidated building collapsed in the Burns Road area after strong winds and rainfall in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The building has been already declared dangerous by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) as it had visible cracks and was in a dilapidated state.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. Director General SBCA said that no family on individual was residing in the building and that the SBCA had already served notice on the building before the rains.

He said that the SBCA is working on a strategy to demolish the building, adding that the district administration has also been informed.

The SBCA director general said that it has been monitoring 115 highly dangerous buildings in the South District, and a rain emergency has been imposed in the city.

Read More: One killed, another injured as intermittent rain lashes Karachi

Earlier, a person lost his life and another one sustained injury following a first spell of monsoon rain that hit parts of Karachi on Tuesday.

The city’s different areas, including Scheme 33, Safoora Goth, Pehlwan Goth, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Quaidabad, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Shahrah-e-Faisal Saddar, II Chundrigar Road and Tariq Road, received heavy rain.

In Surjani Town, Sector 7A, a signboard and a wall collapsed near the Tanki Stop, resulting in the death of one person and injuring another. Rescue sources confirmed the incident.

In another incident, a signboard collapsed in Gulshan-e-Muamar due to strong winds. The area also experienced heavy rain, with water accumulating in the streets.

The strong winds and rain also caused power outages in several areas, leaving residents without electricity.