Karachi: Part of restaurant located at Do Darya collapses

KARACHI: Part of an ‘abandoned’ restaurant located at Karachi’s Do Darya collapsed on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to Darakshan police, the hotel was closed for last 11 years and people used to come there for photography but luckily no casualty was reported in the incident.

Videos being shared on social media showed part of the restaurant in the sea.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Asad Raza said police had rushed to the scene soon after receiving information about the incident on the 15 helplines.

Read more: SC orders de-sealing of Monal Restaurant

A contingent of Darakshan police have been deployed outside the hotel to stop people from entering the premises.

Several popular restaurants are located at the Do Darya strip in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase VIII. The incident comes after heavy monsoon rainfall has laid waste to the city’s infrastructure and fragile sewerage system.

Comments