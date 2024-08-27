Karachi receives early morning showers

KARACHI: Weather turned pleasant as parts of Karachi received early morning showers on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, Saddar, Shahra-e-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Landhi, Korangi, M.A Jinnah Road, Gurumandir, Soldier Bazar, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Site area, Gulishan-e-Iqbal, Jail Chowrangi, Safoora Chowrangi and other parts received rain.

According to MET office, rain is likely to continue with breaks in Karachi today.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department released detailed rainfall statistics for various areas of Karachi on Monday night.

Read more: PMD issues Karachi’s rain statistics

According to the data, the highest recorded rainfall was in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, where 42 millimetres of rain was observed. Other areas experienced varying amounts of precipitation, with Nazimabad recording 26 millimetres, Surjani Town 25.4 millimetres, and Saddar seeing 13 millimetres of rainfall.

The PAF Faisal Base recorded 12 millimetres, while Gulshan-e-Memar witnessed 12.4 millimetres of rain, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah alerted all local bodies, district administration, and the irrigation department to be prepared for timely action in case of any emergency in the wake of the heavy rainfall forecast in the province.