PMD issues Karachi’s rain statistics

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has released detailed rainfall statistics for various areas of Karachi following recent weather conditions.

According to the data, the highest recorded rainfall was in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, where 42 millimetres of rain was observed. Other areas experienced varying amounts of precipitation, with Nazimabad recording 26 millimetres, Surjani Town 25.4 millimetres, and Saddar seeing 13 millimetres of rainfall.

The PAF Faisal Base recorded 12 millimetres, while Gulshan-e-Memar witnessed 12.4 millimetres of rain, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds was reported across multiple areas of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday. Authorities have advised the residents to stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel as the storm system continues to affect the city.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah alerted all local bodies, district administration, and the irrigation department to be prepared for timely action in case of any emergency in the wake of the heavy rainfall forecast in the province.

CM Murad Ali Shah instructed Commissioner Karachi that the sea condition, as reported by the Met Office, is expected to remain rough during the forecast period.

“Necessary measures should be taken to prevent people from bathing in the sea,” he added.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported that a well-marked low-pressure area over central India has intensified into a depression over Madhya Pradesh and is expected to move west-southwestward, possibly reaching eastern Sindh on the night of August 26th.

Karachi Division may experience wind-thunderstorm/rain with scattered heavy to isolated very heavy falls during August 27th – 31st, with occasional gaps.

Metrologist Sarfraz Ahmad informed the Chief Minister that Karachi may receive 150-200 mm of rainfall, Thatta, Sujawal, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad 250-300 mm, Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tharparkar, Umerkot 500 mm and the rest of the district 70-100 mm.

The CM was also informed that torrential downpours may cause urban flooding and rain inundation in Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Sanghar districts during 28-30 August.