Karachi police apprehends three wanted criminals

KARACHI: Police apprehended three wanted street criminals after an alleged encounter near Pak Colony area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the obtained police record, two out of three culprits has been identified namely, Shahnawaz and Sarwar, are wanted in serious criminal activities by Sindh police.

The police officials stated that the accused are involved stealing motorcycles, mobile theft, street crime and other criminal cases.

The police officials recovered a bike – snatched from the vicinity of Model town police station – and a pistol from the possession of the alleged criminals.

Meanwhile the third individual, Arif alia Tallu, was also involved in the criminal activities along with other two suspects.

The apprehended suspects have a history of previous arrests, meanwhile the investigation is still underway by the police department.