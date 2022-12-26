Karachi police arrest 11 illegal Afghan nationals

KARACHI: The city police claimed to have arrested 11 Afghan nationals illegally residing in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the Karachi police conducted raids in the Central District of the metropolis and arrested 11 illegal Afghan nationals.

The raids were conducted in Khawaja Ajmair Nagri, Gabol Town, Sir Syed, Rizvia and other areas of the Central district.

The Afghan nationals were booked under Foreign Act.

Earlier on November 11, Sindh Rangers and police in their joint action rounded up 122 illegal immigrants, who were attempting to enter Sindh from Balochistan.

According to Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the personnel of the paramilitary forces and police searched the passenger bus in a routine practice wherein they encountered the 122 suspects who, Rangers and police claimed, were Afghan citizens having illegally penetrated into Pakistan.

The arrested included 89 men, 20 children and 14 women, the Rangers spokesperson said. During the biometric verification, their Pakistani identity could not be proven, after which they were handed over to Balochistan government for deportation to Afghanistan.

