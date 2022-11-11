Sindh Rangers, police arrest 122 illegal Afghan immigrants

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers and police in their joint action rounded up 122 illegal immigrants, who were attempting to enter Sindh from Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the personnel of the paramilitary forces and police searched the passenger bus in a routine practice wherein they encountered the 122 suspects who, Rangers and police claimed, were Afghan citizens having illegally penetrated into Pakistan.

The arrested included 89 men, 20 children and 14 women, the Rangers spokesperson said.

During the biometric verification, their Pakistani identity could not be proven, after which they were handed over to Balochistan government for deportation to Afghanistan.

Read more: 20 suspects nabbed for illegally issuing CNICs to Afghan citizens

In January, a foreigner had been arrested who reached National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to get a computerized national identity card (CNIC).

As per details, a local resident and his mother along with the foreigner had reached the Jhang NADRA office to apply for a CNIC for the foreigner. The mother and the son showed the foreigner as their son and brother respectively.

During the identification process, the NADRA staff caught the fraud and rounded up the fraudster group, which was later handed over to the police.

Comments