Karachi police arrest another suspect in Sohrab Goth riots case

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested another main suspect involved in the Sohrab Goth riots case, ARY News reported.

According to SSP East Abdul Rahim Sheerazi, suspect Naqeeb was arrested with the help of CCTV footage. The accused had snatched a weapon from ASI and opened fire at him during the recent protest at Sohrab Goth, Karachi Superhighway.

Luckily the cop survived the fatal attack. Further interrogation from Naqeeb was underway.

Last week, protests broke out in the port city’s Sohrab Goth area that suspended the traffic at the M-9 motorway after a boy was murdered at a hotel in Hyderabad.

According to the FIR, which was registered at Bhitai Nagar police station, Bilal Kaka and his four friends were having dinner at Super Salateen Hotel along Hyderabad Bypass and near Wadhu Wah Gate, when an argument sparked with the waiter. The friends approached the owner with the complaint but he allegedly further aggravated the situation which descended into a fight.

Bilal was fatally attacked with iron barbeque skewers. He was pronounced dead on arrival at Liaquat University Hospital. Kaka’s brother Salam Kaka, who is a security guard, has nominated the owner Haji Shah Sawar and four others in the FIR lodged under Sections 302, 324, 147, 148, 149, 337 (H2) and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

