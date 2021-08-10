Karachi police arrest ‘carjacker family’, recover 9 stolen cars

KARACHI: The anti vehicle lifting cell (AVLC) of police have Tuesday arrested a family from the Nazimabad area allegedly involved in frequent carjacking and recovered nine stolen cars from their possession and weapons used for the alleged bids, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the prime suspect is Shahab, a 16-grade government employee of sports department, is arrested along with his mother and the step father who together coordinate and plan vehicle robberies.

Senior Superintendent of AVLC Police Arif Aslam Rao said the mother would call up and book rental cars from across Karachi city and would summon them over with drivers to Nazimabad Block #1.

Upon arrival of the driver, the arrested alleged carjackers would brandish their weapon and steal the cars.

The suspects, SSP Rao said, would edit the vehicle registration numbers digitally and use and trade in them.

CTD kills five terrorists associated with banned outfit in Quetta

Earlier today in another police raid in another city, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed at least five terrorists of banned organisation in exchange of fire in Quetta.

The CTD conducted a raid in the Western By-pass area in Quetta on an intelligence-based report during which terrorists hiding in area opened fire.

The CTD personnel in retaliatory fire killed five terrorists. A huge quantity of explosive material and arms were also recovered from the compound of the killed terrorists.