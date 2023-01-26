Karachi police arrest female drug dealer

Karachi police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a female drug dealer in city’s Kemari area, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

As per details, a female drug dealer named Nadia was arrested from Kemari Town and 3kg hashish was also recovered from her custody.

In the initial interrogation, the arrested female confessed to supplying drugs in Kemari and other areas of the port city.

Meanwhile, raids are being conducted for the arrest of accomplices of the female drug dealer, the sources within Karachi police said.

Earlier, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed to have arrested three people and recovered more than 39 kilograms of drugs from their possession in multiple raids in Karachi and Rawalpindi.

A spokesman for ANF while detailing the arrests said that the first action was carried out near Islamabad Motorway toll plaza after two people coming from Lahore were intercepted and 27 kilogram of heroin was recovered from their possession.

“Shahbaz Ali, and Humaira Naveed were arrested,” he said.

