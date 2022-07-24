Three arrested, over 39-kg drugs recovered in ANF raids

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday claimed to have arrested three people and recovered more than 39 kilograms of drugs from their possession in multiple raids in Karachi and Rawalpindi, ARY NEWS reported.

A spokesman for ANF while detailing the arrests said that the first action was carried out near Islamabad Motorway toll plaza after two people coming from Lahore were intercepted and 27 kilogram of heroin was recovered from their possession.

“Shahbaz Ali, and Humaira Naveed were arrested,” he said.

Read More: FIA nabs 13 ‘smugglers’, seizes 350,000 Saudi riyals

He further detailed that in another case, a parcel was recovered from a courier office in Rawalpindi carrying 1800 grams of ketamine.

“The drugs were to be smuggled to United States in boxing gloves and the parcel was booked in the name of a Faisalabad resident named Muhammad Razzaq,” he said.

Read More: ISLAMABAD: ANF ARRESTS FOUR DRUG SMUGGLERS, SEIZES 104 KG OF NARCOTICS

In another raid, ANF recovered 11.5 kilograms of charas from a vehicle in Lee Market in Karachi and a person named Abdul Kamal has been arrested and booked in a case.

Comments