Karachi police arrest female gang looting people after hypnotizing them

Karachi police have arrested a six-member gang of women involved in hypnotizing and robbing people across Sindh province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police, the Malir Investigation and Operation Police conducted a joint operation to arrest the inter-provincial gang, led by a woman named Sahiba aka Hina.

According to SP Aziz Memon, two affected families identified the gang leader, and valuable goods worth millions of rupees were recovered from the arrested women.

The SP added that the group was involved in robbing women by hypnotizing them inside their homes.

Cases against the group have also been registered in Lahore, Khairpur, and Sukkur. The gang used various tactics, such as offering tuition or other excuses, to enter homes.

The Karachi police are continuing their search for the remaining fugitive members of the gang.

Read more: Police arrest three member of honey trap gang in Lahore

On August 3, the police managed to bust another honey trap gang in Lahore.

Incidents of honey trap is on a rise in Punjab province as another young man has fallen victim.

According to police reports, the victim named – Hamza – befriended a girl named – Kainat – who lured him to her flat under the pretext of having breakfast together, once Hamza arrived with the breakfast, three other individuals entered the flat along with him.