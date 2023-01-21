Karachi: Police arrest five injured robbers after ‘encounter’

KARACHI: At least five robbers were arrested in an alleged encounter with police near University Road, at Gulshan-e-Iqbal, ARY News reported.

According to details, the police arrested five robbers in injured condition after exchange of fire.

As per First Information Report (FIR), the accused robbers were mugging a car driver at the University Road when the police intercepted them.

Police recovered weapon and snatched mobile phones from the possession of the robbers.

Earlier this month, Police claimed to have arrested two suspected muggers in injured condition over their alleged involvement in killing a citizen during a robbery bid in Nazimabad area.

A raid was carried out to arrest the suspects who opened fire on the raiding team. “During an exchange of fire, the suspects were arrested in injured condition.” They said that mobile phones, a motorcycle and weapons were recovered from their possession.

The suspects were involved in opening fire during a mugging bid in Nazimabad, killing a man named Shakir Ali. The brother of the victim got a murder case registered against the suspects.

Moreover, police apprehended two suspects after a chase near Kati Pahari area in district West of Karachi as they tried to escape after a robbery.

According to police, the two suspects were arrested in an injured condition while weapons were also recovered from their possession.

“The two alleged robbers looted a citizen and were escaping from the spot when a team of patrolling police intercepted them and after a chase, nabbed them near Kati Pahari area,” they said.

The police have also recovered a pistol, mobile phone and cash from their possession.

