Karachi police arrest four injured ‘car lifters’ after encounter

KARACHI: Karachi police arrested four alleged car lifters in injured condition after an exchange of gunfight in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13 area of the metropolis, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, a specialized police team, led by Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Abdul Rahim Shirazi, intercepted a car in which all four suspects were trying to escape, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the police and the alleged robbers.

READ: 14-year-old car lifter arrested in Karachi

The exchange of fire between the police and the alleged criminals was occurred at the railway crossing.

Despite their injuries, the suspects attempted to flee the scene. However, the police officers apprehended the injured suspects and taken into custody.

Abdul Rahim Shirazi emphasized that further details about the suspects are currently being investigated.