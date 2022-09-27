14-year-old car lifter arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police arrested a ’14-year-old car and motorcycle lifter’ during a raid in New Karachi area of the metropolis, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The underage car lifter made revelations during interrogation that he started stealing vehicles at the age of 10. He told interrogators that he started consuming marijuana and later started using other narcotics.

The boy said that the drug suppliers tasked him to steal vehicles. The drug peddlers had been paying Rs2,000 cash and narcotics against a stolen motorcycle or one kilogram of heroin for a stolen car, he added.

He also revealed that the stock of narcotics was enough for one week and later he steals another motorcycle. He confessed to stealing 40-50 motorcycles excluding cars.

The 14-year-old car lifter said that the drug peddlers used to sell narcotics from Balochistan.

In August, Karachi police had claimed to have arrested two underage motorcycle lifters in the metropolis.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, Maroof Usman, the underage motorcycle lifters aged between 12 and 15.

The boys were taken into custody within the limits of Sir Syed police station, the SSP said and added they were carrying out stealing activities in the area for some time.

Maroof Usman said the underage motorcycle lifters use to steal bikes just for fun and used to leave them after end of petrol. Cases have been registered against both of them, while investigation is underway.

Back in the month of April, last year, Clifton police had arrested ‘youngest ever’ motorcycle lifters during a raid conducted in the port city.

Police nabbed Shahid and Suleiman aged only 10 years, the youngest ever motorcycle lifters caught by the law enforcers, had said, Superintendent Police Clifton.

