Uzbek foreign minister arrives in Pakistan on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday for a two-day official visit.

On his arrival, the Uzbek foreign minister was accorded a warm welcome. He was received by Director General (Central Asia & ECO) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aizaz Khan.

Foreign Minister Saidov will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the visit and hold in-depth talks with Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

A wide range of bilateral issues of mutual interest, with special focus on trade and connectivity will also come under discussion, according to the Foreign Office.

“The visit of the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan is expected to provide fresh impetus to the friendly relations between the two countries,” she added.

Earlier it emerged that Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud is likely to visit Pakistan during the current month of May.

This will be the first visit by the Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan in five years. The last time he was in Pakistan was in February 2019. The Saudi crown prince will land in Pakistan along with his delegation. During the visit, MoUs regarding $5 billion investment will likely be signed, the sources said and added that dates for the crown prince’s visit are being finalised.