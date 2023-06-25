Karachi police arrest four suspected street criminals

KARACHI: Sindh police successfully apprehended four alleged street criminals in a raid conducted at Karachi’s Surjani town area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the police officials, the apprehended criminals are allegedly involved in various robberies across the metropolis.

The police recovered arms, mobile phone and cash from the possession of the arrested individuals, while the law enforcers filed a case against the arrested criminals and initiated the investigation to the case.

Earlier to this, Police apprehended three wanted street criminals after an alleged encounter near Pak Colony area of Karachi.

According to the obtained police record, two out of three culprits has been identified namely, Shahnawaz and Sarwar, are wanted in serious criminal activities by Sindh police.

The police officials stated that the accused are involved stealing motorcycles, mobile theft, street crime and other criminal cases.

The police officials recovered a bike – snatched from the vicinity of Model town police station – and a pistol from the possession of the alleged criminals.

Meanwhile the third individual, Arif alia Tallu, was also involved in the criminal activities along with other two suspects.

The apprehended suspects have a history of previous arrests, meanwhile the investigation is still underway by the police department.