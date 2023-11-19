Karachi police arrest main suspect in house help murder

KARACHI: In a recent development, police arrested an alleged suspect in the murder case of the woman whose lifeless body was dumped in a drum on a vacant plot in Karachi’s Defense Phase 7 area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South, Syed Asad Raza, stated that the victim, identified as Wazir Mai alias Haseena, was a domestic helper and worked in different houses in Karachi’s DHA area.

According to the initial statement of the arrested suspect, Adil, the domestic worker Haseena was married and originated from Bahawalpur. She was allegedly residing in the neighborhood of Qayyumabad along with Sohaib and Hazratullah.

In his statement, the suspect confessed that he along with Hazratullah dumped the body in the drum on the vacant plot.

However, the accused claimed that Sohaib was responsible for Haseena’s murder, alleging that Sohaib killed Haseena due to suspicions of her involvement in an affair.

Meanwhile, the family members of the victim have been called from Bahawalpur for legal proceedings, but if the heirs of the victim do not file a case, the case will be filed over the government’s complaint.

DIG South further said that the law enforcers are busy taking relevant actions to arrest the accused involved in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that, yesterday, the residents of the DHA area reported the dead body to Karachi’s Defense Police Station, where the police took custody of the body and shifted it to the hospital for legal proceedings.

The spokesperson of the South police stated that the dead body has not been identified yet as the dead body is 3-4 days old, meanwhile, the investigation into the case has been initiated.