Karachi police arrest mastermind behind house robberies

Police in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar have arrested the alleged mastermind behind a series of residential robberies.

According to police, the suspect, Irfan Iqbal, was apprehended with the help of technical evidence and CCTV footage. Investigators said he, along with his accomplices, carried out a robbery at a house in Block 2, Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Police said the suspects held the residents hostage before fleeing with gold jewellery and other valuables.

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to bringing his accomplices from Faisalabad to carry out the robbery. According to police, he would first conduct surveillance of targeted houses and then direct his associates to execute the robberies.

Police have also obtained CCTV footage showing the suspects conducting reconnaissance and their movements prior to the robbery.

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A locally made illegal pistol and ammunition were recovered from the arrested suspect, a police spokesperson said.

Police added that one of the suspect’s accomplices had already been arrested by Gulistan-e-Jauhar Police. The suspect had previously been arrested in two criminal cases registered at Samanabad Police Station in Faisalabad.

Authorities further stated that he was also wanted in robbery and illegal weapons cases registered at Gulistan-e-Jauhar Police Station.

A case has been registered against the suspect in accordance with the law, and further investigations are underway.

Police said raids are continuing to apprehend the remaining absconding suspects.