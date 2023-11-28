27.9 C
Karachi police arrest ‘May 9 rioter who set bus on fire’

By Nazir Shah
Nazir Shah reports for ARY News as a crime reporter in Karachi, he tweets at @ssyedhhussain

Karachi police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in setting a Peoples Bus on fire in the port city during the May 9 riots, following the PTI chairman’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case. 

According to details, District East Police arrested the suspect named Zeeshan involved in terrorism and riots on May 9 during an action near Shahrai-e-Faisal. 

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East, Irfan Bahadur said Zeeshan was involved in the vandalism and arson of Peoples Bus in the city during the May 9 riots. 

SSP Bahadur said the police have proof against Zeeshan who set the bus on fire and was filming the act. 

The countrywide protest broke out on May 9 after the former prime minister was taken into custody on the premises of the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust ‘corruption’ case.

Corps Commanders House in Lahore and other military installations were also attacked by the violent protestors.

