Yasmin Rashid, others sent on judicial remand in May 9 riots cases

By Abid Khan
Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: The anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday approved the judicial remand of three accused, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and others in a case related to on May 09 riots and vandalism, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Judge Abhar Gul Khan of ATC conducted the hearing related to the May 09 riots and vandalism, including the arson of Shadman Town police station, and sent three PTI leaders to jail on a 13-day judicial remand.

The PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhary was not present before the court due to health concerns, meanwhile, PTI’s Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and Dr. Yasmin Rashid were presented before the court after completing their physical remand.

The Shadman town police sought more physical remand however, the court rejected the physical remand plea and sent three PTI leaders including Ejaz Chaudhary, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, and Dr. Yasmin Rashid to jail on a 13-day judicial remand.

The court ordered all three suspects to produce again on October 30.

