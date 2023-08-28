May 9 riots: Yasmin, others handed over to police on physical remand

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted the police physical remand of several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Yasmin Rashid, in different cases of May 9 riots following addition of new offences of mutiny and waging a war in the FIRs, ARY News reported.

Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar granted the police three-day physical remand of PTI-Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid, former senior provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry and five others again in a case of attack on the Shadman police station.

During the hearing, the investigation officer said that Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry were involved in the mutiny.

New offences of mutiny, waging a war and riots have been added in the first information reports (FIRs), the IO added.

Meanwhile, Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar also granted three-day physical remand of 68 suspects, including fashion designer Khadija Shah, former MNA Alia Hamza, activists Sanam Javed and Tayyaba Raja in the case of Corpse Commander house attack.

The investigating officer also told the court that challan against the suspects had been handed over to the prosecution department for scrutiny.

The police have added new offences in all the May 9 cases under sections 121 (waging or attempting to wage a war or abetting in waging of war against Pakistan), 131 (abetting mutiny) and 146 (rioting) in the FIRs.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) allowed arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in cases related to May 9 riots.

The DIG investigation filed a plea to permit the arrest of PTI chief in Jinnah House attack case. The court was informed that the PTI premiere was convicted under the Election Act and is currently under arrest.

The ATC accepted the plea and granted permission to police to conduct the inquiry and arrest of the former prime minister in Jinnah House attack case.

Sources within police said that an investigation team will be sent to Attock jail to conduct inquiry from the PTI chief.

Furthermore, the complete report will be submitted to the court however the arrest of PTI chairman will be delayed, sources added.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Khan was arrested from his Lahore residence on August 5 after he was slapped with a five-year disqualification and a three-year prison term in the Toshakhana criminal case.