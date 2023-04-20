Karachi police arrest ‘members of Rickshaw Gang’

KARACHI: Karachi police officials have arrested the alleged members of ‘Rickshaw Gang’ involved in stealing and snatchings cars, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell(AVLC) police claimed to have arrested three members of Rickshaw Gang with the help of CCTV footage. The AVLC officials said that the gang members used to sell stolen and snatched cars in Nooriabad.

They added that the accused used to take families in the stolen cars to avoid being arrested. The accused had stolen dozens of cars from Federal B Area, Gulberg and Azizabad areas.

The raiding officials also recovered a rickshaw and stolen vehicles from their possession. AVLC officials said that one of the arrested men namely Danish had also been jailed in eight cases.

In March, a gang of armed dacoits were also caught using rickshaws for robberies in Karachi.

VIDEO: ‘RICKSHAW GANG’ LOOTS MOBILE PHONES, CASH IN DHA KARACHI

The armed dacoits of the ‘Rickshaw Gang’ had looted a shop in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of Karachi and took away mobile phones and cash worth Rs15m.

The ‘Rickshaw gang’ members stormed a mobile shop in Seher Commercial – DHA Phase 7 and looted mobile phones and cash. ARY News obtained the CCTV footage of the dacoity.

The shopkeeper told the media that four to five armed dacoits entered the shop at 3:30 pm today. He said that all dacoits came in a rickshaw and take all shop staffers hostage at gunpoint.

He added that the staffers were locked inside a room of the shop and took away Rs1.7 million cash and expensive mobile phones. Following the incident, the shopkeepers closed their shops and staged a protest.

