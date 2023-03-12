Video: ‘Rickshaw gang’ loots mobile phones, cash in DHA Karachi

KARACHI: The armed dacoits of the ‘Rickshaw gang’ looted a shop in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of Karachi and took away mobile phones and cash worth Rs15m, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The ‘Rickshaw gang’ members stormed a mobile shop in Seher Commercial – DHA Phase 7 and looted mobile phones and cash. ARY News obtained the CCTV footage of the dacoity.

The shopkeeper told the media that four to five armed dacoits entered the shop at 3:30 pm today. He said that all dacoits came in a rickshaw and take all shop staffers hostage at gunpoint.

He added that the staffers were locked inside a room of the shop and took away Rs1.7 million cash and expensive mobile phones. Following the incident, the shopkeepers closed their shops and staged a protest.

Earlier in the month, two dacoits ‘snatched’ Rs59.4 million from a man in Karachi’s Bahadurabad.

Two robbers driving a car intercepted a man named Raheel at Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Bahadurabad, looted Rs59.4 million and fled away.

Read: UK-returned family deprived of valuables worth Rs.3.5m in Jhelum

The case of the incident has been registered at the Bahadurabad police station. The FIR states that the complainant was carrying nearly Rs60 million in boxes in his car.

He was intercepted at Shaheed-e-Milat Road near a superstore and was deprived of the cash.

Last month, two armed robbers looted Rs5 million in cash and gold from the Jewellery shop in Karachi’s Clifton area.

The incident took place in the neighbourhood of Zamzama Clifton, wherein two armed robbers looted Rs5 million cash and gold from a jewellery shop.

In a statement, the shop owner said armed robbers broke into the shop and looted cash, jewellery and other valuables at gunpoint.

