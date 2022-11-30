UK-returned family deprived of valuables worth Rs.3.5m in Jhelum

JHELUM: In another incident of street crime in Punjab, robbers looted valuables of over Rs3.5 million from a UK-returned family in Jhelum, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident of robbery took place in the Jhelum Kala Gujran district of Punjab province, where three dacoits intercepted UK-returned women, who were traveling in a rickshaw and looted gold ornaments worth over Rs.3.5 million.

The pictures of the robbers have come to light, while the police reached the spot as soon the incident was reported.

The police registered a case against three unknown persons and started searching for the accused.

Earlier, a cashier of a petrol pump located at Karachi’s Abu Al-Hassan Isphani Road was deprived of Rs8 million. As per local police, the cashier of the petrol pump was going to a bank to deposit Rs8 million cash, where he was cashed by four robbers, riding two motorbikes. The robbers intercepted the cashier of the fuel station, snatched the cash at gunpoint and fled away from the scene easily.

