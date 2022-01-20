Karachi police arrest three street criminals after alleged encounter

KARACHI: The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three street criminals after an alleged encounter in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the alleged police encounter took place in Surjani Lyari Sector 51 in the city’s Central district. The police after the shootout managed to arrest three robbers in injured condition, while two of their accomplices managed to flee the scene by taking advantage of darkness.

The police have recovered cash, snatched mobile phones and three pistols from the possession of the arrested outlaws, the SSP East said.

Meanwhile, the injured have been shifted to the hospital.

In a separate alleged police encounter in the month of April, last year, two dacoits were killed in an encounter with police officials near Nagan Chowrangi in Karachi.

Rescue sources had said that two dacoits were killed in an alleged gun battle with police officials near Nagin Chowrangi, whereas, a citizen has also sustained injuries by the firing of the alleged criminals. The citizen was immediately shifted to the hospital.

