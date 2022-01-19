Two dacoits shot dead in alleged police encounter in Haripur

HARIPUR: Two dacoits were killed after an alleged police encounter in KP’s Haripur on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the encounter took place at Haripur’s Siri Kot Road, in which two heinous dacoits were shot dead. The dacoits identified as Atique and Adeeb were wanted to police in many cases of murders, dacoities and others.

The police said both the dacoits killed a cop at GT Road a few days earlier and opened fire at a policeman during a robbery bid at Utility Stores in a separate incident.

The bodies of the deceased have been moved to the hospital.

In a separate alleged police encounter in the month of April, two dacoits were killed in an encounter with police officials near Nagin Chowrangi in Karachi.

Rescue sources said that two dacoits were killed in an alleged gun battle with police officials near Nagin Chowrangi, whereas, a citizen has also sustained injuries by the firing of the alleged criminals. The citizen was immediately shifted to the hospital.

It emerged that the dacoits have tried to flee after looting a citizen who came out of an ATM after withdrawing cash. A police patrolling party has reached the scene and opened fire on the criminals.

