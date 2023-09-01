Karachi police arrest two ‘extortionists’ posing as TTP members

KARACHI: Rangers and a Police specialized unit took action on a technical basis and successfully arrested two individuals allegedly extorting money in the name of a banned organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources within the police revealed that the arrested suspects – identified as Abdur Raheem and Farman – sent an extortion chit to a businessman with a Rs 500 note attached to it.

In the extortion chit, the suspects demanded Rs 1.5 million as extortion money and threatened the businessperson to buy a shroud [Kafan] from the attached Rs 500 in case of non-payment of extortion.

The police sources revealed that the arrested accused introduced himself as Mufti Noor Wali from the banned organization TTP, while the police is further interrogating the arrested accused.

In a CCTV footage of the incident, the accused can be seen handing over the extortion chit to the employee of the said businessman and flee from the scene.

Earlier to this, the Law enforcers arrested three suspected criminals during a search and combing operation in Orangi Town area.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, Karachi police and Rangers arrested three suspected criminals allegedly involved in various criminal activities, including robbery, snatching, and mobile phone tampering during a search and combing operation in Orangi Town area.

The detained individuals have been identified as Muhammad Ayaz, Abdul Saboor alias Sabura, and Ehtesham alias Ahsan.