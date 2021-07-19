Police arrest two TTP terrorists from Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Monday arrested two terrorists of the banned outfit, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police party conducted a raid in the city’s Steel Town and arrested two terrorists of the TTP Sajna group. The terrorists have been identified as Saifullah alias Mohsin and Hazrat Bilal alias Bilal.

The police said both the terrorists are trained from Afghanistan and joined the TTP’s Sajna group in 2013. Hand grenades, short machine gun, ammunition were recovered from the custody of the arrested.

The terrorists have confessed to setting a NATO container on fire in 2013 and attacks over security forces in the Shawal area of the tribal districts.

They have also confessed to committing dacoities and demanding extortion from the city. Further investigation from the accused was underway, said police.

On 22 November, last year, the LEAs foiled a terrorism plot and arrested three terrorists of banned Tehrik-e-Taliban group.

According to a spokesperson of paramilitary Rangers, in an intelligence-based joint operation, Sindh Rangers and Police had conducted a raid in Gulshan-e-Maymar in Karachi and arrested three terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban group.

“The accused were identified as Yaseen, Ikramullah alias Faisal and Mohammad Khalid alias Umar,” Rangers spokesman had said.